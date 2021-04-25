Kentucky Wesleyan College observed its 153 annual commencement Saturday morning at Owensboro’s RiverPark Center after the event was moved indoors due to a rainy weekend weather forecast.
The socially distanced ceremony recognized graduates from both 2020 and 2021, beginning with the academic procession led by flag bearers, Director of Campus Ministries Shawn Tomes offering a “call to celebration” and invocation.
KWC President Dr. Thomas Mitzel spoke of the change the graduates have experienced, especially during the past year.
“Albert Einstein once said the measure of intelligence is the ability to change,” he said. “I would think we are could all agree we are living in a time right now of great change.”
Mitzel said that change will continue to occur, and graduates will have to continue to adapt.
“Your generation is used to this change,” Mitzel said. “Your generation is really is going to be what brings us back together.”
Mitzel said that today’s young people are the most active in society since the 1960s.
“What I will ask you is to never lose that trait,” he said.
President Emeritus Dean Darrell, a 1984 KWC graduate who served as college president between 2014 and 2019, delivered the commencement address.
“As a commencement speaker I am obligated to give you advice on how to be successful.,” he said. “I am going to really be brief on this because the irony is you don’t need it from me because I know what you have as a Wesleyan graduate.”
Darrell told graduates not to pigeon-hole themselves and realize that completely unexpected opportunities will come.
“I am telling you, you are ready for them,” he said.
Darrell said the COVID-19 pandemic has given viruses a bad name, but he believes KWC graduates can use the education they have received and change the world.
“I want you to be the next pandemic,” he said. “But I want you to be the pandemic and the virus that infects everybody with acceptance and tolerance and love and respect for education and knowledge.”
Dr. Yu Hak Hahn was recognized as the honorary degree recipient. Hahn came to the United States in 1954 following the North Korean invasion of Seoul and the loss of his father and home. He was awarded a scholarship to attend KWC, graduating with a bachelor of arts in mathematics in 1958.
Hahn went on to earn both a masters and a Ph.D. and founded several companies, including Laser Energy Inc. and CVI Laser Corp.
Following the awarding of degrees, the college’s alma mater was sung and the historic Millersburg Bell was rang by 2021 graduate Jessica Lea Shelton, student government association president.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.