Kentucky Wesleyan’s zoology program is hosting a free event on spiders at Yellow Creek Park this weekend.
Participants ages 3 and older will learn about the world of spiders through crafts, a scavenger hunt and other interactive activities.
One of the activities, according to Jeremy Gibson, KWC’s zoology program coordinator, is designed to introduce people to the way arachnids communicate.
“It’s kind of an eye-opening experience, seeing that there’s a whole world of communication that we don’t even know about,” Gibson said.
Gibson became the zoology department’s program coordinator in the summer of 2020 and is hoping to build a stronger connection between the program and the general public through these types of events.
“I’m hoping events like these will become more common in the near future,” Gibson said.
KWC is one of the few private colleges in the country with a zoology program, and Gibson said that it is becoming one of KWC’s most popular majors.
Gibson worked on planning this event with a group of his students and hopes that eventually, students will take over the outreach efforts.
The world of spiders event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Nature Center Shelter at Yellow Creek Park at 5710 Kentucky 144.
“The main idea is to make arachnids a little more relatable,” Gibson said. “I’m hoping it will be a fun and interesting learning experience.”
