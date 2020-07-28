The Kentucky High School Athletic Association approved a plan for beginning fall sports at its Board of Control meeting Tuesday morning.
Fall practices for cross country, field hockey, football, soccer and volleyball can officially begin Aug. 24.
Cross country, field hockey, soccer and volleyball competitions are slated to begin Sept. 7. The postseasons for each sport will remain the same, with soccer playoffs starting Oct. 12 — condensing the first three rounds to two weeks.
The start of the football season will be pushed to Sept. 11. The postseason will begin Nov. 13, with the finals slotted for Dec. 11-12.
The golf season, set to start later this week, remains unchanged.
This story will be updated.
