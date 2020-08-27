Despite reports late Wednesday night to the contrary, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association fall sports season appears to be moving forward.
Allen Wells, WPSD sports director, posted that an undisclosed source informed him that a special Kentucky Department of Education teleconference meeting set for Friday, was "aiming to overturn the decision to play" made by the KHSAA last week. Numerous media outlets followed by posting online articles that included this information on Wednesday night.
On Thursday, however, Kentucky Education interim commissioner Kevin Brown indicated that Friday's KDE meeting will cover health concerns over playing this fall, for which the board may pass along recommendations, but they will not cancel or postpone the season.
"I want to correct some misinformation that is being spread across social media and news outlets," Brown said in a statement. "The Kentucky Board of Education will not be considering canceling sports seasons at its special meeting Aug. 28 ... The KHSAA is the designated agent of the KBE and its authority will be respected, yet the board still has a moral obligation to review matters that could affect the health and safety of students. This is why I recommended the meeting take place. To do otherwise would place the KBE members in a position of ignoring their obligation to oversee the 'management and control of the common schools and all programs operated in these schools.'"
Despite Brown's statement, the following was listed as one of the items on the KDE agenda for Friday:
• Discussion and possible action to authorize the KDE to develop written communication to be issued to the KHSAA Board of Control by Kentucky Board of Education chair Lu Young urging additional consideration of alternate options for high-contact fall sports.
The KHSAA will be represented at Friday's meeting by commissioner Julian Tackett.
