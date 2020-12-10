The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control gave the green light for high school basketball teams to begin official practices on Monday and start their seasons Jan. 4 during a special called meeting on Thursday.
The vote passed by a 12-5 margin.
In addition, by a 14-3 vote the board pushed back the dates of the state basketball tournaments two weeks, with the girls' and boys' Sweet 16 events now scheduled to be held between March 29-April 8 at Lexington's Rupp Arena.
A previous proposal, which would have pushed the state tournaments back to April 24-May 9, failed by vote of 9-8.
