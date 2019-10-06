When the KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl get to the third round after starting on Nov. 8, the RPI will used to determine playoff matchups from that point through the rest of the playoffs.
The first two rounds of the playoffs will see teams stay within their districts with the first-place team hosting the fourth-place team and the second-place team hosting the third-place team.
With the way things have gone through six games this season, Owensboro High School in Class 5-A and Owensboro Catholic in Class 2-A will be prominent in the conversations of where they will play matchups beyond those first two rounds.
OHS was ranked No. 5 in the first official RPI rankings by the KHSAA released last week.
Covington Catholic and Frederick Douglass were 1-2 in the first RPI for Class 5-A. Pulaski County and Scott County were 3-4, with OHS fifth.
Catholic was ranked No. 4 in the first RPI.
Somerset and Lexington Christian were 1-2 in the first RPI rankings for 2-A. Mayfield, in District 1, was third. Long-time Catholic nemesis Murray was No. 6, with Caldwell County No. 5.
Rankings are updated continuously and will be used through the rest of the regular season.
The RPI is a calculation of winning percentage (35%), opponents' winning percentage (35%) and opponents' opponents winning percentage (30%). Margin of victory won't a part of the formula. Out-of-state opponents are given a .500 winning percentage across the board.
The KHSAA also has added a "game value factor" to the RPI formula, based on a 15% difference as class sizes become larger. The game value factors are 1.323 for Class A, 1.521 for 2A, 1.749 for 3A, 2.011 for 4A, 2.313 for 5A and 2.660 for 6A.
The RPI will not be updated after the end of the regular season.
OHS coach Jay Fallin and Catholic coach Jason Morris are coaching rivals, but they have similar opinions on the RPI as it will figure into the playoff matchups after the first two rounds.
"I don't take exception to the RPI as a system, I don't have a problem with it as a concept, it will put an incentive on quality scheduling," Fallin said. "As with all changes there will be growing pains. It could be a good thing for us, but there's a lot of football to be played."
Morris also likes the overall concept of the RPI.
"The main concept is trying to get the best two teams in each class to the state finals," Morris said. "There are things that need to be tweaked, corrected. I love the first two rounds are staying in the district. It will make for better gates, better travel distances, and there could be some big rivalry games in the first two rounds."
To limit travel, the third round will be divided into Districts 1-4, which is the western half of the state, and District 5-8, the eastern half of the state. The top-rated champion from Districts 1-4 _ according to the RPI _ will host the No. 4-rated champion and the No. 2 champion will host the No. 3 champion. The same format will be used for Districts 5-8.
After that, it could be time to put more fuel in the buses for travel.
Starting with the state semifinals, the fourth round, there will be no geographic limitations, with the top-rated team hosting the No. 4 team and the No. 2 school hosting the No. 3 school.
A media playoff projection released earlier this week had OHS hosting a third-round matchup, but having to travel to Frederick Douglass for the semifinals.
The same projection had Catholic traveling to Mayfield in the third round and the Aces season finishing there.
The playoff projections were based on the top-rated team in each district advancing to the third round and the higher-rated team winning each game.
Fallin and Morris both had issues with the timing of the move to the RPI by the KHSAA, which did a football realignment starting with the 2019 season.
Scheduling quality opponents becomes more significant with the RPI formula, but schools had their schedules locked with district games or two-year contracts with non-district games. If a team is in a weaker district, then its RPI could be lower because opponents' winning percentages likely aren't going to be good.
The RPI was going to determine home-field advantage for the playoffs without schools having the chance to potentially beef up their schedules.
"A large part of your schedule is dictated by district alignment, and we have no control over that," Fallin said. "We had no opportunity to schedule with the understanding that the RIP was going to be a factor."
The part of the formula where all out-of-state teams were going to have a .500 record was also bothersome to the coaches. Scheduling a strong out-of-state team isn't an advantage in the RPI.
Morris didn't like that under the old playoff format, there was a chance that a higher-rated team, like Mayfield, would have to travel every other year, but under this system, the higher-rated team would host every time.
"If Mayfield has a supposed tougher district, I can't control that," Morris said.
OHS would potentially be in the same situation going against South Warren or Bowling Green, which are in historically stronger District 2.
