Twelve percent of Daviess County children live in deep poverty, according to the 2019 Kentucky Kids Count data.
That equals the state’s average.
But it’s still too high, said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
“Any percentage points at all is too much when you are talking about children living in poverty,” Mattingly said.
Daviess Fiscal Court’s main job is to oversee the county’s day-to-day operations, such as roads and the jail, but it’s difficult to look at these social issues and not address them, Mattingly said.
While the county doesn’t take a lead role in issues such as poverty, it helps fund nonprofits and agencies that provide for those in need.
And, in the past, county officials provided $1 million for Owensboro Community & Technical College’s Phase II Technology Center and established a $1 million economic development fund to be used to entice existing businesses to expand or new ones to relocate here. Both programs have the potential to create jobs and lessen poverty’s grip, Mattingly said.
Other Daviess County data
The Kids Count report also measures education assessment data.
Daviess County Public Schools’ most recent score for eighth-grade math proficiency dropped 8%, as compared to the district’s 2013-2014 baseline data. The report shows about 48% of the district’s eighth-grade students are proficient in math.
Charles Broughton, DCPS director of middle and high schools, said those numbers are in line with the district’s findings.
“We’ve seen a little bit of a decline,” Broughton said.
The Common Core State Standards Initiative is more rigorous in its expectations for students as compared to guidelines 10 years ago, he said. That may be part of the reason for the drop.
However, the district is taking a two-pronged approach to improve its rankings in eighth-grade math. It’s beefing up professional learning for teachers and looking at implementing a new curriculum that has been nationally vetted.
In time, Broughton said, he expects to see improvement in the district’s assessment data results.
Although DCPS saw an 8% drop in its math proficiency score for eighth graders in the annual report, the district still scored nearly 3% better than the state average.
In the Kids Count health rankings, Daviess County ranked sixth in the state for the number of women who smoked during pregnancy. The percentage fell from more than 19% in 2010-12 to about 11% in 2015-17.
By comparison, the state average is nearly 19%.
The county ranked very poorly for the number of youth incarcerated in the juvenile justice system. According to Kids Count data, 45 out of every 1,000 kids ages 10 to 17 have been jailed. The state average is 27.
Ohio County
Ohio County has a lot to crow about.
Of the Messenger-Inquirer’s five-county service area — Daviess, McLean, Muhlenberg, Ohio and Hancock counties — Ohio County saw 15 of its 17 measures improve. It was the only regional county with that many improvements.
The Ohio County Public Schools’ proficiency in eighth grade math declined slightly, but it is still well above the state average.
For the second year in a row, the county’s number of children in foster care soared. The Kids Count report shows 66 kids out of every 1,000 don’t live with their parents.
The state average is 47, which is a record high.
Ohio County Judge-Executive David Johnston said the high number of children in foster care is a matter of deep concern. In fact, he developed a committee to look into reasons for the increasing statistic.
As far as all the improved scores his county received in the last report, Johnston said the poverty rate has dropped because of excellent job availability. National Office Furniture, Diacel Safety Systems America and Perdue Farms have added jobs.
Also, Perdue, the largest employer in the county, has increased its wages significantly, Johnston said.
In January 2015, the county hired Kenny Autry, a retired educator, to work as the administrative assistant in charge of workforce development.
Although Ohio County’s economic security numbers improved, 14% of its children continue to live in deep poverty and 55% of its kids live in low-income households.
Muhlenberg County
This county lost ground in only three categories — children living in low-income households, proficiency in fourth grade reading and children living in foster care.
According to Kids Count data, 55% of the county’s children live in low-income homes, an increase of only 2% from the 2008-12 study.
Proficiency in fourth grade reading also dropped slightly.
The number of children in out-of-home care jumped to 27 kids per 1,000. However, it remains below the state average, meaning Muhlenberg County ranked 16th out of 120 counties in this category.
Kindergarten readiness was up but still lags far behind the state average, even though the Felix E. Martin Jr. Foundation has pumped about $2 million into early childhood development programs during the past decade.
The foundation recently pledged nearly $250,000 for early childhood education and literacy efforts during the 2019-20 fiscal year.
That funding supports SOAR, which stands for strategies, opportunities, advantages and resources. SOAR provides 22 programs to county residents and has given out more than 300,000 books.
Penny Roberts, Muhlenberg County Public Schools elementary instruction supervisor, told the Messenger-Inquirer earlier this month that the school is seeing positive overall academic growth. For example, state statistics show reading proficiency for third-grade students has improved since SOAR started.
McLean County
The county’s ranking for fourth grade proficiency in reading jumped 17% to more than 65%, which is well above the state average. The McLean County Public Schools ranked 24th out of 173 districts in that category.
And the district’s percentage of high school students graduating on time increased to 94%.
When it comes to economic security, McLean County improved in every category related to poverty and food insecurity. Still, 14% of its children live in deep poverty, and 52% reside in low-income households.
Hancock County
There was good news and bad for Hancock County.
It suffered losses in six categories — children living in deep poverty, kids living in low-income households, kindergarten readiness, fourth grade reading proficiency, high school students graduating on time and children in foster care.
Out of the five counties in the Messenger-Inquirer’s readership area, Hancock County had the highest rate of children living in deep poverty: 17%. That number is up from 7% in the 2008-12 baseline data.
Hancock County Judge-Executive Johnny Roberts did not respond to an email interview.
Children in low-income homes matched the state average at 47%.
Kindergarten readiness took a large tumble. In the 2013-14 school year, 70% of Hancock County kids were ready to start school. That number dropped to 37% last school year. The Hancock County Public Schools district ranked 150th out of 171 districts in that category.
The county’s number of women who smoke during pregnancy dropped by half to 11%. It ranked No. 4 in the state for that health measurement.
In recent years, Hancock County has ranked No. 1 for young adults with health insurance. The county continued that trend.
The number of children in foster care went up; however, the county’s number is still far below the state average.
And its number of incarcerated youth dropped. Hancock County ranked fourth statewide in that assessment.
“More than 1 million children in Kentucky are relying on all of us — from the statehouse to your house — to put them and their futures first,” Terry Brooks, executive director of Kentucky Youth Advocates, said in a press release. “Kids’ issues are the common ground that unite the General Assembly and the governor’s mansion. The County Data Book serves as an annual report card for how we are meeting that charge for all of our kids.”
