The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority gave preliminary approval last week to two Daviess County expansion projects -- at Kimberly Clark and Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline -- that will cost more than $22 million and create 13 jobs.
The largest project is a $19 million "on-site high-efficiency power and steam production facility" to be built at Kimberly Clark's plant at 601 Innovative Way near Newman.
Brittaney Johnson, president of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., said the project won't create new jobs.
But she said it will be good for the plant's future.
Johnson said, "Their investment and the ability to retain quality, well-paying jobs for Daviess County residents and those throughout the region will continue to be an economic boost to our community and position them well for future growth."
The company has around 400 employees at the local plant.
A Kimberly Clark spokeswoman said in an email, "We cannot comment on pending proposals and refer any requests for information to the governing agency."
Plans show $9.5 million for construction and $9.5 million for equipment.
KEFA preliminarily approved $200,000 toward construction materials for the project.
Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, 4700 Kentucky 56, plans include adding office space, upgrading the parking lot and improving the infrastructure.
The cost of that project is estimated at $3.3 million.
But it will create 13 jobs with an average hourly wage (including benefits) of $37, according to the KEDFA report.
KEDFA gave preliminary approval of $200,000 for the project.
The board required Southern Star to maintain the equivalent of 216 full-time employees to qualify for the money.
The report said the project will include several of Southern Star's locations in the county.
"We are proud of Southern Star Gas Pipeline's dedication to our region," Johnson said. "We look forward to their future success for years to come. They are a true community leader and a great example of a growing company that realizes the advantages of doing business in Owensboro, Daviess County."
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
