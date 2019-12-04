On Nov. 7, Specialty Foods Group announced that Aaron Kizer, an Owensboro artist, was about to create a major artwork on the floor of the Kentucky Legend Pier behind the Owensboro Convention Center.
But the weather isn't cooperating.
Temperatures for November were 8.1 degrees below normal, according to the National Weather Service in Paducah.
And rainfall was 2.31 inches above normal.
The original Nov. 22 unveiling had to be canceled and so did Monday's rescheduled unveiling.
So, Brooklyn Maple, Kentucky Legend brand director, said the unveiling "will, instead, become a uniquely entertaining, visual event on social media.
"In a Facebook format, we’ll be able to unveil using a really compelling overhead drone view of the finished painting," she said in a news release.
That's something the original live unveiling couldn't offer, Maple said.
She said, "In spite of all the difficulties to this point, we’re still really excited."
The Facebook event, Maple said, "will include a captivating time-lapse video of Kizer’s entire creation process, also makes the unveiling immune to any more weather postponements."
The Facebook Watch Party date will be announced before the event, she said.
"This is going to be awesome no matter what," Maple said. "Aaron and his team have worked so hard to overcome the conditions, even to the point of using heaters to ensure the concrete is the right temperature."
The artwork will cover more than 2,000 square feet of the pier.
In the past, Kizer has created large-scale paintings for the University of Kentucky, Jim Beam, Nike and NASA.
He also performs speed-painting at events, such as a 2014 performance with the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra.
Kentucky Legend began sponsoring the 8,900-square-foot pier in the summer of 2017.
The new painting will replace the Kentucky Legend logo that had been on the structure since then.
The pier once supported the Showroom Lounge of the old Executive Inn Rivermont.
After the hotel was imploded in 2009, the city turned the pier into a concert venue, primarily for Friday After 5.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
