The city of Owensboro Christmas card was unveiled during Tuesday's City Commission meeting at City Hall, and the design for 2019 is a far departure from previous years.
This year, Mayor Tom Watson decided that it was time to take a different approach to the card's design and hand the Yuletide reins over to another local artist, Aaron Kizer. He replaced Rex Robinson, who was originally commissioned to do the card by then-Mayor David Adkisson in 1988. Robinson has been designing the card since.
"We wanted to change the whole thought process for it and use another local artist," Watson said. "I spoke to Rex earlier this year and told him that we wanted to take a different direction. It was hard, but every now and then things need to be refreshed a little bit. Both men are extremely talented. I am very, very pleased with this year's design. He (Kizer) is a tremendous asset for our community, and I am pleased with it."
Kizer, who works primarily in portraits, wanted the inspiration for the 2019 Christmas card to be a completely different take compared to Robinson's landscape scenes, Kizer said.
"What I didn’t want to do is even come close to what has been done in the past," he said. "I set out to make sure that I was totally different. For me, I am very focused on the face, I don’t do a ton outside of portraits. I went a little outside of this, but I like one focal point. The way I approached it is less from an imagery standpoint and more on the memory of Christmas. When I sat down and thought about what resonated with me most about Christmas, it is more about the memories. I approached it through life. So much of life is diamond mining, and every so often, we will hit a diamond of a memory."
As his inspiration, he pulled, in his own abstract eye, from the spirit of Norman Rockwell's experiential themed works, as well as one of his most poignant childhood memories, a Christmas bear from 1986 he said.
"It was Santa Bear with a cap and scarf," he said. "It wasn’t the prettiest bear or necessarily cool, but it stuck with me. I remember it sitting at the Christmas tree every year after. As soon as I saw that that bear, I knew it was time for Christmas. Whoever created this bear is very fortunate, they had the opportunity to play a part in a family memory that has stuck with me my whole life."
His approach to the card is not adult-centric, but more focused on his 8-year-old self and the children of the community and maybe, just maybe, the inner-child of Owensboro adults who still, once a year, remember the magic of Yuletides past.
"I created a character that is strictly for Owensboro, the Owensbear," he said. "As adults, we have the stresses of life and some kids have that, too, but they still have imagination and wonder. It is more for the generations to come. For me, it is the part of art that you can’t put a price tag on; it isn’t about what is painted, but what we can do with the painting. The painting is secondary to what is created afterward."
A release date for the card has not been set, but Watson feels confident, especially given the early unveiling date, that the cards will be ready to go by the holiday season, he said.
"I knew it would be different," Watson said. "I’m never one to give artistic advice. I said I wanted a change in direction, and he came up with that and boom, here you go. His creative touch is amazing, and I think the community will like the card as much as I do."
