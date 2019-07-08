Kohl's began accepting returns for Amazon at its 1,100-plus stores on July 1.
And so far, the program is off to a good start at the Owensboro store, assistant manager Mary Lee said Monday.
"We actually had a soft opening the week before the first," she said. "It's going fine."
She didn't have a number of how many customers have used the service.
But it's a free service and Kohl's will even pack up the item or items being returned at no charge and ship everything back to Amazon -- also at no charge.
Michelle Gass, Kohl’s CEO, called Amazon Returns the chain's "single biggest initiative of the year."
The idea, she said in a prepared statement, is to get Amazon customers in the habit of coming to Kohl's -- and shopping while they're there.
The retailer moved the service nationwide after a pilot program at 100 stores in Chicago, Los Angeles and Milwaukee proved successful.
USA Today reported that "New York-based Earnest Research found Chicago stores in the pilot appeared to benefit significantly from the partnership with Seattle-based Amazon.
"For all of 2018, the Chicago stores posted year-over-year revenue gains totaling 8%, compared with 2% for the other Kohl's stores, the research firm reported. The Chicago stores also saw a 9% increase in new customers compared with 1% in other Kohl's locations, according to Earnest Research."
The Kohl's website says Amazon customers should follow these instructions:
-- Begin your return with Amazon’s Online Return Center
-- Select the Kohl’s Dropoff option
-- Amazon will email you a QR code
-- Take the item(s) you’re returning to a Kohl’s store and show the QR code on your smartphone to a Kohl’s associate
-- Kohl’s will pack, label and ship your return for free
That's all it takes, Lee said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.