The Owensboro Convention Center's sixth annual Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo will run Friday through Sunday.
Brandi Stevens, the show's producer, said she expects 150 vendors or more from as far away as Michigan.
Most, though, are from a 200-mile radius around Owensboro, she said.
That area includes St. Louis.
While the number of booths will be similar to last year, Stevens said the number of vendors is increasing this year.
Vendors are taking fewer booths this year, she said.
Local and regional artisans and craftspeople will be offering such things as woodcrafts, furniture, holiday decorations, quilts, jewelry, floral arrangements, painting, candles, pottery and embroidery.
Stevens said craft beers will be available this year along with several foods.
She said last year the event drew shoppers from all counties in the region as well as from Evansville and Newburgh.
Stevens said some of the vendors have established a fan base in the area and people are asking on Facebook if those vendors will be back.
Several activities will be available at the event.
• Early Bird Crafting is hosting paint parties throughout the weekend -- at 5 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
There's a $20 fee for each cutout. All supplies and assistance are provided and included in the price.
Reservations are being accepted at facebook.com/EarlyBirdCrafting.
• Lazy Beagle Pottery will be doing free demonstrations each day at 3 p.m.
• And Millers Mill Publishing will host a Little Miss Grubby Toes puppet show at 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Show hours are from 2 to 7 p.m. on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Admission is $3 for adults.
Children 12 and under are admitted free with a paying adult.
Tickets will be available at the door.
For more information, check OwensboroCenter.com or call 270-687-8800.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
