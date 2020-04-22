According to WDRB of Louisville, Kroger employees in at least nine stores across Kentucky and Indiana -- including Owensboro's Starlite Drive and Wesleyan Park Plaza locations -- have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The report did not disclose the number of employees who were infected with the virus.
According to the WDRB report, Kroger spokesperson Erin Grant said most of those employees have returned to work.
Kroger has not had a confirmed case in more than a week.
Local Green River District Health Department officials declined to confirm whether Kroger had any confirmed cases. It is not the health department's policy to discuss individual cases.
GRDHD officials work closely with companies when employees test positive.
A press release on the Kroger website dated April 6 reports that all its associates have been encouraged to wear face masks and gloves and to take their temperatures before coming to work.
On the grocer's website, it has outlined cleaning guidelines and other information about its stores during the coronavirus.
