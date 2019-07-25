LOUISVILLE -- Gregory Bush, the man accused of killing two shoppers at a Jeffersontown Kroger last fall, is now competent to stand trial.
Prosecutors said during a preliminary hearing Wednesday that a Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center report found Bush, 51, is competent to stand trial on murder, wanton endangerment and attempted murder charges stemming from the October shooting.
Bush, of Louisville, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder, two counts of wanton endangerment and one count of attempted murder. He appeared at Wednesday's hearing in an orange jumpsuit.
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Milja Zgonjanin told Jefferson Circuit Judge Annie O'Connell a KCPC report on Bush found he was competent.
Jefferson Circuit Judge Annie O'Connell will decide whether to accept the findings of the report and rule Bush competent during an Oct. 31 hearing.
Bush allegedly shot and killed Maurice Stallard, 69, and Vickie Lee Jones, 67, at the Kroger off Taylorsville Road in Jeffersontown on Oct. 24.
Authorities said Bush and another shopper who was armed also exchanged gunfire in the parking lot of the Kroger.
Neither man was hit in the shootout, and Bush then allegedly got in his car and drove a short distance before being stopped and detained by authorities.
In May, Bush was ruled incompetent to stand trial, but a doctor who evaluated Bush said he would likely gain competency in the future.
During the May hearing, Jefferson Circuit Judge Annie O'Connell ordered Bush sent to the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center to undergo the forced 60-day medication treatment.
Under the law, defendants must be able to assist a lawyer in mounting their defense. If an accused person is not deemed capable, a judge can find them incompetent for the time being, and subject to additional evaluations.
