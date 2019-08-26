A Kentucky State Police accident reconstructionist was working Monday to piece together how two utility side-by-side vehicles (UTVs) collided Sunday near Centertown in Ohio County.
Meanwhile, the drivers of both vehicles are facing charges of murder, although those charges could be amended later, depending on the results of the investigation.
Ashley L. Carver, 39, of Greenville was killed and two other people were injured at 1 a.m. Sunday when UTVs driven by Zachary T. Barker, 25, of Utica and James H. Rone, 51, of Centertown, collided while driving on reclaimed mining land near Kentucky 85.
Barker and Rone were both charged with murder, first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and driving under the influence in the collision.
Trooper Corey King said Barker collided with Rone's UTV, and only Rone was wearing a seat belt. Carver and passengers Tonya Rone and a 10-year-old were ejected when the UTV rolled over.
State law allows a person to be charged with murder if he or she is operating a motor vehicle "under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life" while "wantonly (engaging) in conduct which creates a grave risk of death to another person and thereby causes the death of another person."
King said Monday the murder charges will stand unless investigators find a reason to amend the charges to a lesser offense, such as manslaughter.
"Everyone knows drinking and driving causes harm," King said, adding that many DUI-related murder charges "are amended down, unless you can prove intent.
"At this point, we don't know intent," King said.
One of the things under investigation will be whether the collision was accidental, he said.
"At this point, we don't know if there was intent to harm somebody," King said.
"It's always recommended we charge high" initially, he said.
Both men were being held Monday in the Ohio County Detention Center.
Barker's father, Gregory M. Barker, 49, of Hartford was charged with first-degree obstructing emergency responders, menacing and disorderly conduct in the incident. King said Zachary Barker called Gregory Barker after the collision, and Gregory Barker refused to leave the area of the collision and began yelling and cursing at first responders.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com
