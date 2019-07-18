An Owensboro man was charged Thursday with about 100 counts of sexual offenses, including first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and distribution of child pornography.
Brandon M. Sally, 46, who lives at the Colonel House Motel on Triplett Street, was arrested shortly after noon Thursday.
The investigation was conducted by KSP's Electronic Crime Branch. A KSP press release says the investigation began when detectives became aware "Sally was sharing files of child sexual exploitation" online.
Investigators confiscated Sally's computer Thursday while serving the search warrant. The computer was sent to the KSP lab in Frankfort, KSP reports say.
Sally was charged with one count of first-degree rape, three counts of first-degree sodomy, three counts of use a minor in a sexual performance (victim under age 16), 33 counts of promoting a minor in a sexual performance, 25 counts of distribution of material depicting a sexual performance by a minor and 33 counts of possession of material depicting a sexual performance by a minor.
Sally was being held Thursday afternoon in the Daviess County Detention Center.
