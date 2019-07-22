The Kentucky State Police Madisonville post is investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide in Muhlenberg County.
KSP reports say troopers and the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a Friday morning shooting at a home on St. Clair Road in Bremen. At the home, officers found Darcy Markwell, 47, and her husband, Jon Tracy Markwell, 55, dead of gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Reports say investigators believe Jon Markwell shot Darcy Markwell and then shot himself. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
