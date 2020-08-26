A Tennessee man who allegedly used social media to lure a Daviess County juvenile into sexual activity has been charged with promoting human trafficking by the Kentucky State Police.
Steven S. Hargrove, 40, of LaVergne, Tennessee, was charged with promoting human trafficking, which is a class C felony because the victim is under the age of 18.
Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for KSP in Henderson, said the incident is a reminder that children and teens who use social media are vulnerable to being solicited for human trafficking.
“Social media is a pedophile’s playground,” King said Tuesday. “As parents, we have to be aware of who (children) are communicating with and how they are communicating. Owensboro and Daviess County is a great place to live and raise kids, and we don’t see this very often. But we are not immune to it.”
The incident began Monday when a woman reported her teen daughter was missing. King said detectives were able to look through the juvenile’s social media and determine she had been in communication with Hargrove. He said detectives were also able to track the juvenile’s cell phone.
Troopers found the juvenile and Hargrove together in a parking lot on Kentucky 54 and took Hargrove into custody.
Hargrove was charged with promoting human trafficking, which is defined in part as when a person “benefits financially or receives anything of value from knowing participation in human trafficking,” or when a person “recruits, entices, harbors, transports or provides ... another person, knowing that person will be subject to human trafficking.”
Reports say the juvenile told investigators she had met Hargrove on several occasions for sexual activity, and that he had also taken her out of the state at times. Troopers also believe Hargrove transported the juvenile to meet with others for sexual activity.
Reports say the juvenile had received items to keep her in the relationship, including a dog.
Hargrove was incarcerated Tuesday in the Daviess County Detention Center.
The incident is still under investigation, and more charges could be filed, King said.
“There are roughly half a million predators trolling those (social media) sites,” King said. “Law enforcement really has to do what we can, but with the small amount of law enforcement dealing with large amounts of calls, it really takes the help of the parents.”
King, who gives presentations on the dangers of social media in schools, said parents should take steps to know who their kids are talking to online, including having access to their phones and messages, and by following them on social media.
“If you allow your child to have a smartphone (and use social media), you as a parent get Snapchat and friend your child,” King said. “You need to friend your child’s friends to see what their friends are doing.”
Another idea is to disconnect the Wi-Fi at night “and take the router into your room” so children can’t communicate with others after hours, King said.
Regularly checking children’s messages is important, because predators try to disguise themselves online to lure children, King said.
“A lot of pedophiles will use a false alias and age,” King said.
Where once predators would hang out at movie theaters or malls, social media is now a large hunting ground, King said.
“Social media is literally a gold mine” for predators, he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
