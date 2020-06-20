An Ohio County man, who was arrested Thursday on charges of intimidation and terroristic threatening, is an example of a trend noted by the Kentucky State Police: A rise in online threats against law enforcement agencies.
On Thursday, Timothy Wayne Moss, 49, of Beaver Dam, was charged with two felony counts of retaliating against a participant in a legal proceeding and one count of misdemeanor terroristic threatening, after a social media post that threatened law enforcement officers, judges and attorneys was sent to KSP.
Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for KSP in Henderson, said Moss listed officers and officials by name and made threats of shooting them.
“He listed practically all the law enforcement officers (in the county), KSP, the county sheriff’s department, the city police” and judges, prosecutors and attorneys, King said. “He lumped them all together and threatened their lives.”
Moss is “known to law enforcement, but not in a bad way,” King said Friday. Moss “gave specific names, and how he would carry it out,” King said.
Moss was arrested without incident and lodged in the Ohio County Detention Center. Investigators learned about the threat when a citizen saw his post and forwarded it to law enforcement.
Threats on social media are “nothing new,” King said, but he said posts like Moss’ have become more common.
“We have seen an uptick in social media threats” toward law enforcement, he said. The current national demonstrations against police use of force against black Americans seems to have caused an increase in threats, King said.
“It’s something that’s not just here,” he said. “It’s coast to coast.”
Not all of the posts are as specific as Moss’, King said, but he added that general anger at law enforcement can’t spill over into direct threats.
“It’s something we have to take seriously, and we always have,” King said. “We would always investigate someone” who makes a specific threat.
“You can’t make direct threats towards people on social media,” King said.
The increase in threats has been noted by KSP analysts, who monitor social media posts. If a vaguely threatening message is found, officers in the area of the threat are notified. Specific threats are investigated.
Because of the increase, “that’s why, right now, we have to be more vigilant,” King said. The agency is not against free expression, King said, but people can voice their displeasure with law enforcement without threatening officers’ harm.
“Say it in a peaceful manner,” King said. “When you start making somewhat suggestive threats or direct threats of bodily harm, we take that seriously.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
