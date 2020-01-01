MAYFIELD — Authorities said a scam artist has been conning convicted sex offenders out of money.
While the Kentucky State Police is asking people statewide to be aware, the focus of the financial scam seems to center in the Mayfield, Kentucky, area, according to state police officials.
For the past year, several who are sex offender registrants have been scammed out of thousands of dollars by a caller reporting to be with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry, a news release said.
"The unknown caller(s) identify themselves as a police officer with either state or local agencies. They claim that the victim has failed to update their registration and require payment to avoid arrest. They often request payment in the form of a prepaid card such as an Apple iTunes card or other types of electronic payment. They ask the victim to give them the card number and PIN.
"All victims to this scam are on the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry but are being targeted based upon fear of further criminal penalty," a news release said.
The Kentucky State Police is asking those on the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry to contact their local probation and parole office if their registration status is questioned. The following are tips to avoid being a victim of such scams:
The Kentucky Sex Offender Registry is operated solely by the Kentucky State Police. Each county’s probation and parole office serves as the place of registry for all members.
If a registrant is non-compliant, a notification is sent by mail to the registrant along with state and local law enforcement.
The Kentucky State Police will not verify sex offender compliance over the phone.
The Kentucky State Police, along with local law enforcement, never require any form of payment over the phone to satisfy a criminal charge or warrant.
Scams often come from local phone numbers and sometimes use names of actual law enforcement officers to make the scam more believable.
Callers often speak with broken English and have poor grammar usage.
Never provide personal information like a social security number or birth date to someone over the phone. Law enforcement would already have this information when calling.
For more information about the Kentucky State Police Sex Offender Registry, you may visit http://kspsor.state.ky.us/.
Police said use of the website to harass or intimidate others is a crime.
