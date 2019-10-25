KSP seeking leads in 50-year-old homicide

The Kentucky State Police is seeking new leads in a 50-year-old case that has yet to be solved.
Trooper Rob Austin, public affairs officer for KSP's Madisonville post, said detectives are seeking information on the Oct. 22, 1968 shooting death of Freddie Joe Fleming, who was found dead near a loading ramp at an IGA store at Kentucky 181 and Kentucky 62 in Greenville.
Austin said detectives know little about Fleming's death.
A brief account in the Oct. 24, 1968, Messenger-Inquirer said Fleming, who was from Greenville and had a wife, a daughter and a second child on the way, was found to have been shot three times with a .25 caliber automatic pistol.
A 1991 follow-up in the Messenger-Inquirer said Fleming had been helping his father-in-law that day with an electrical wiring job and left at dusk to drive home. For unknown reasons, Fleming stopped at the IGA store where he was shot once in the chest and once in each knee. People living nearby reported hearing gunshots.
Before state police detectives arrived the night of the shooting, Greenville police officials had moved Fleming's body and his car, which hampered the investigation, the Messenger-Inquirer story said.
"They tried to track down leads, but didn't come up with anything," Austin said.
Austin said detectives periodically go back to unsolved cases to look for additional information.
"We look back at cases, do reviews, do victim contacts and follow any leads we have," Austin said Thursday.
The hope is someone with information "has gotten to a point in their life" where they'll come forward, he said.
People with any information about the shooting are asked to call KSP in Madisonville at 270-676-3313. Tips can be anonymous. KSP also has a tip app where people can provide information.
The post's detective bureau all work cold cases.
"One these cold cases, they work in tandem to solve it," Austin said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
