Kentucky Wesleyan College made a fair number of 3-pointers Saturday afternoon.
Auburn Montgomery needed fewer 3-pointers to make more at the Sportscenter.
AUM hit 12-of-21 from long range for 57% 3-point shooting that led it to an 81-63 win in the KWC Thanksgiving Classic.
Stanley Davis caused KWC the most trouble with his long-range marksmanship, hitting 6-of-9 from 3 on the way to a team-high 21 points.
"They have some kids who can really shoot the basketball," KWC coach Drew Cooper said. "Stanley Davis hit some very timely threes. Our defense wasn't poor, but it certainly wasn't our best."
AUM went on a 12-0 run to build a 28-19 lead in the first half.
KWC made a couple of runs in the second half to trim the lead, first to 37-31, then to 47-42. Adam Goetz had a jumper along with a Wyatt Battaile 3 in the first run, then Goetz made a 3 in the second run that was a key basket.
Goetz hit 4-of-12 from distance on the way to a game-high 23 points, but it wasn't enough to keep the Panthers from falling to 1-5 on the season.
Wyatt Battaile was the only other KWC player in double figures with 15 points.
"Wyatt is a talented kid," Cooper said.
Up 67-56, AUM made seven free throws in the last 1:44 and scored 10 of the game's last 12 points to hold off the Panthers.
AUM was 13-of-18 from the free-throw line for 71 percent. It also made 28-of-50 from the floor for 56 percent for the game.
Former KWC standout Michael Cheaney is the head coach for AUM and he is now 2-0 as a head coach in the Sportscenter. AUM went to 6-4 on the season.
"I think it was the Thanksgiving turkey," Cheaney said of the reason his team shot the ball so well. "We were a little hotter than the normal game atmosphere. It's always good to come home."
Carlos Bell added 17 points and 10 assists for AUM. Darrion Taylor had 11 points and Jeremiah Bozeman had 10 points.
KWC will have off until Thursday, when Ohio Dominican comes to the Sportscenter for a G-MAC game.
Maybe that will give the Panthers time to recover from a 73-58 loss to Wheeling on Friday, then the loss to AUM on Saturday.
"There was a period in the second half when I felt like we could win the basketball game," Cooper said. "It was tough because we had a bad night last night. We played our best basketball of the season in the first half last night. We played very poor basketball (in the second half). We did not come in here feeling good about ourselves. We have not scheduled one non-Division II opponent.
"Our guys continue to grind. We've had great practices. They understand this has been a very tough schedule."
