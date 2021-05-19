KWC hall-of-famer turns 100 years old

Evelyn Raines, a longtime Kentucky Wesleyan fan and recent inductee into KWC’s Athletic Hall of Fame, celebrated her 100th birthday at her home in Owensboro on Tuesday.
Members of KWC’s athletic staff, along with family and friends, joined Raines outside of her home to mark the occasion.
“I have so many friends here today,” Raines said. “It’s wonderful.”
The KWC panther, the school’s mascot, showed up at the party to help honor Raines, and surprised her after he revealed himself as Steve Divine, a former KWC basketball player and official, and current vice president of Independence Bank.
Divine lived with the Raines family for a period of time during the summer months in the 1990s.
“We really had some great times together,” Divine said.
Raines said that she had to quit going to KWC games a year ago, but that she never missed a game prior.
“They thought I’d have one of my babies in the Sportscenter,” Raines joked.
Raines was inducted into KWC’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019 because of her loyalty and support of the university since it came to Owensboro in the 1950s.
“She’s our oldest living basketball fan,” said Roy Pickerill, former KWC sports information director, about Raines.
Pickerill and Raines have known each other for more than 50 years.
Raines has lived in Owensboro for her whole life. She and her late husband, Clarence Raines, owned the well-known local shoe repair shop, Raines Shoe Hospital.
Raines said that COVID-19 slowed her down physically, emotionally and socially, but that she felt great to be out and around people.
“My church, my family, and my friends; that’s why I’m still here,” Raines said.
Raines has 32 grandchildren and great-grandchildren and said that she has a pizza party planned to celebrate with them.
“We’re doing a pizza party because, well, that’s just what the kids like,” Raines said.
