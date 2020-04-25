On Saturday, April 25, Kentucky Wesleyan College will likely be among the first educational institutions to conduct a virtual graduation ceremony during the COVID-19 era.
And for KWC, the class of 2020 will be its 152nd annual commencement.
KWC President Thomas Mitzel said the goal is to present the ceremony as close to the in-person one as possible.
Mitzel added that every graduating student was asked to provide a recent photo that could be shown when his or her name was called to receive the diploma.
“We’ve constructed the same graduation backdrop so it is the stage on which students would’ve received their diplomas,” Mitzel said. “We’ve lined everybody up in the same order for the traditional graduation. …We are posting their picture on the screen so they can celebrate with their families.”
Seniors and their families will view the 10 a.m ceremony by first going to kwc.edu/commencement/ to get their commencement programs. From that same page, click the “View Commencement” button, which will then go to KWC’s Facebook page (facebook.com/kywesleyan) for the live ceremony.
Although students will be viewing from their homes, they are still being asked to wear their caps and gowns and stand when asked to do so.
Prior to the pandemic, Mitzel said the plan was to have an outdoor graduation on KWC’s front lawn, with a backup plan to take it inside if there was inclement weather.
Mitzel, who is serving his first year as KWC president, said part of what attracted him to the job was the friendly atmosphere and the natural beauty of the campus.
The majority of KWC’s students stay on campus — 53% are residential, 47% are commuters/non-residential and 5% are online-only degree students/non-residential.
“For the first several weeks I was here, walking around campus and being able to talk to the students and faculty, I was able to see that integration and how they were getting along,” Mitzel said. “To me, those are some of the most important aspects of college life. And to now have an empty campus is a lonely campus.”
The virtual ceremony will feature keynote speaker, attorney and law professor Stephen B. Bright, who is considered a human rights champion.
Bright is a graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Law who has been practicing law since 1975. After representing poor people as a legal services attorney and public defender, he began representing people in capital cases in 1979.
He tried death penalty cases before juries in Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi, argued capital cases before state and federal appellate courts, including four arguments before the United States Supreme Court, and argued many other cases before state and federal appellate courts.
He was director and president of the Southern Center for Human Rights, where he spent 34 years. He has taught at Yale Law School since 1993 and now also teaches at the law school at Georgetown University.
Mitzel said a second in-person graduation for the class of 2020 has been planned for Sept. 25, which is homecoming weekend.
“The hope is that they will have two commencements — one virtual and one traditional,” he said.
According to KWC, diplomas, awards and honors will be mailed out about May 15.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
