KWC preparing another trip to Cuba

For the sixth year, Ken Ayers is taking a group of students to Cuba for a study abroad trip, and the public is invited to come along.
Ayers, a former criminal justice professor at Kentucky Wesleyan College who retired last year, is leading the trip that runs from Oct. 10-17, 2020. This trip is focused on "people-to-people education, nature and cultural exchanges" and is geared toward "naturalists, and lovers of the arts, history and architecture," according to the itinerary.
Ayers led a trip to Cuba in late February and early March of this year. The group mostly stayed in Havana, so this time, the group is flying into Havana (now the only airport in which you can fly into from America), and then spend time along the northern coast of the country. In the evenings, Ayers plans to take students on a tour of various restaurants and explore the nightlife.
"It's going to be a cultural, historical, fun trip," Ayers said.
While students receive priority, Ayers said community members are more than welcome to sign up. However, considering it is an educational trip, they will need to register to audit the class.
In the five years Ayers has been taking students to Cuba, he has begun to see slight changes to the communities. One day someone will visit and see a fast-food restaurant chain or a big-box store, he said, but right now nothing like that exists there.
Up until 1958, the U.S. was historically aligned with Cuba, so throughout Havana, there are bits of Americana to be seen. There are statues of Abraham Lincoln throughout the city, the capitol building is identical to the U.S. Capitol, and there is even a statue of John Lennon in one of the parks.
He thinks the trip will eliminate a lot of people's misconceptions about the Cuban people and their relationship with America.
"I think there has always been a bucket list thing for people to go to Cuba while they can," Ayers said. "For years we couldn't go to Cuba, and now we can. Those opportunities are becoming more and more limited, and we have our license to go because it's still under the education umbrella. The Cubans love to have Americans there. They have a lot of history there. Most people don't know until they go, the connection between Cuba and America."
The trip is $2,055 for eight days and seven nights, and includes all taxes, airport transfers, hotels, most meals, all activities, services, speakers, meetings, transportation, a guide and translator, and more. It does not include airfare to and from Cuba, Cuban tourist visa, gratuities, and medical insurance.
The itinerary includes:
Day 1 -- Arrival and Hello Cuba
Day 3 -- Viñales Valley, land of the gods
Day 4 -- Havana and Hemingway haunts
Day 5 -- Varadero
Day 6 -- Varadero and organic farm
Day 7 -- Varadero and Havana
Day 8 -- Havana and home
Those who are interested in learning more about this trip, see a complete itinerary or want to reserve a spot, can visit kwc.ourcuba.com.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
