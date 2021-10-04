Kentucky Wesleyan College professor Dr. Ruby Hammond will present a program on Birdfeeders, Birds and Families at Tuesday’s meeting of the Daviess County Audubon Society.
Hammond will discuss birdfeeder data and family environment effects as well as projects to involve bird feeder citizen science.
The Nashville-area native has worked around the U.S. and abroad since 2002 as a remote field biologist in vertebrate ecology and conservation (mostly with birds). She specializes in Hawaiian bird breeding biology, forest bird foraging and breeding ecology and conservation, urban ecology and demographics of tundra-nesting birds. She earned her bachelor’s degree at Middle Tennessee State University in 2004, master’s degree at Northern Arizona University in 2014 and Ph.D. at Northern Arizona University in April 2021.
The chapter meets at 7 p.m. in the Ford Government Gallery at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, 122 E. Second St., Owensboro. Masks are required, and social distancing will be observed.
