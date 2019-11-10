KWC professor to lead cruise

Kentucky Wesleyan College professsor of music Diane Earle will be leading and performing during a cruise next year that will follow Jesus' life from his birth to his death.
The cruise, called Bible Land Discovery, will take place from Oct. 13-20, 2020, but those in the community interested should register for it by Dec. 13 in order to get a discount to attend. The trip includes visits to Bethelehem, Israel, Jericho, Galilee, Mt. Zion, the Mount of Olives, Garden of Gethsemane, and more.
Tickets start at $4,165 and are available by calling the Educational Opportunities Tours at 800-247-0017.
For more information contact Earle at 270-852-3617
