KWC selects its 35th president

Kentucky Wesleyan College announced on Friday that Thomas Mitzel, president of Dickinson State University in Dickinson, North Dakota, will be KWC's 35th president.
Mitzel will begin his duties Jan. 2, 2020.
He will replace Bart Darrell, who resigned June 1. Since then, Western Kentucky University-Owensboro Chancellor Gene Tice has served as interim president.
Mitzel's career in education started in 1996, when he started teaching chemistry at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, a nationally ranked liberal arts college. During part of his tenure there, he also served as associate provost.
Later, Mitzel, who earned his doctorate in organic chemistry from Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, became dean of the School of Natural Sciences and interim director of the Wild Basin Creative Research Center at St. Edward's University in Austin, Texas. St. Edward's is a faith-based institution.
While at St. Edward's, Mitzel helped raise $6.5 million in six months for a science building and helped create an endowment for the Wild Basin Wilderness Preserve.
He left St. Edward's and returned to Trinity College, where he served as provost.
When he took over as DSU president in December 2015, the university had suffered from years of steadily declining student enrollments. During his nearly four-year tenure, Mitzel and his team managed to reverse that trend and boost contributions to the university's foundation.
"We're humbled by the choice, and we look forward to being part of the Owensboro family," Mitzel said of himself and his wife, Rhonda.
From the beginning, Mitzel was impressed with KWC's academic programs and The Wesleyan Way, a campus promise built on the four core principles of support, honor, integrity and love.
Mitzel sensed a strong bond and positive atmosphere when he visited the campus. He favors the connectivity of smaller colleges, where students and professors build relationships.
"I believe a campus needs to act like an eclectic family," he said. "Families always pull together."
During this summer's search for a new president, Phillip Shepherd, chairman of the KWC board of trustees, said the college received about 100 applications.
"We had applications from every part of the country and from all backgrounds," Shepherd said.
Some candidates had strong academic backgrounds, but the KWC board feared they would not fit well with the community. Shepherd said that was the first priority in the search for a new president.
In addition, the board wanted someone with a strong academic background, proven talent for growing student enrollment and successful fundraising record.
Eventually, the board of trustees narrowed its search to four applicants, who met with faculty, staff and some students.
Mitzel was a standout who met all the criteria, Shepherd said.
"(Mitzel) has succeeded everywhere he's been," Shepherd said. "We felt he had a great record in each category."
Other positives: Mitzel has a proven record for student-centered leadership and building community relationships.
"It's very rare to find a person who has great academic credentials, who is so down-to-earth, friendly and relates to everybody," Shepherd said.
Mitzel grew up in Aberdeen, South Dakota. He was one of six children raised in a single-parent home.
He is a first-generation college graduate, who started out his academic career at the state university in his hometown. As a track and cross-country runner, he earned his bachelor's degree on a sports scholarship.
Mitzel first enrolled in the English program, but a faculty member later persuaded him to go into the sciences.
After earning his doctorate in organic chemistry, Mitzel was a postdoctoral fellow for two years at Ohio State University.
KWC officials are grateful to Tice for taking over as interim president since Darrell's departure, Shepherd said.
"He's done a great job for us," he said. "Gene has been a delight. We've been fortunate to have him."
