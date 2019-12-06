Kentucky Wesleyan College set a new school record for funds raised and hours donated on this year's Giving Tuesday, which the school turns into a two-day Day of Service.
The school received $211,999 in charitable gifts on Tuesday, which was a 35% increase over last year. In the five years KWC has been participating in the nationwide trend, $816,400 has been donated to the school. There were 291 gifts given on the day from donors in 23 states, and 51 gifts were of $1,000 or more.
Eddie Kenny, KWC vice president of advancement, said donors were able to choose where they wanted their funds to go or which programs they wished to support. This year's gifts went toward the Wesleyan Scholarship Fund, athletic and academic programs, and other initiatives such as the Faith in Action campaign to renovate Tapscott Chapel.
The Day of Service accumulated 456 hours when students, staff and alumni volunteered their time to various organizations throughout the Owensboro and Daviess County area. That brings the total amount of hours amassed in five years more than 1,600.
Volunteers spent time in the Owensboro and Daviess County public schools districts, the Owensboro YMCA, Daniel Pitino Shelter, The Salvation Army, the H.L. Neblett Community Center and Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church.
"We are absolutely amazed and blessed to have the response that we did from our investors," Kenny said. "It was all day long. It was a lot of fun to see the support come in, and get calls and texts and online gifts, and people stopping by the office to support our initiatives."
He said there was a lot of buy-in from students and staff when it came to giving back to the community. KWC originally set its volunteer hours goal at 417.
"We had a great response, and it was a great opportunity for us to give back to the community locally," he said, adding that the KWC center for Engaged Teaching and Learning "really helped organize those service opportunities."
Creating more volunteer opportunities or ways in which KWC students and staff can give back is something the school is trying to integrate overall into the curriculum, according to Shiloh Young, program assistant in the CETL.
Young said KWC is trying to push service learning in the classroom and in students individually. Learning through acts of service provide students with a "better grip on the community" and where they can go to get involved. There are also some classes that require students to donate their time to service projects, with some even requiring them to write reports after the fact.
"It's part of our Wesleyan Way that we try to promote here," she said. "If we want to have a better world, we have to give back and do our part."
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.