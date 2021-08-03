One of Kentucky Wesleyan College’s core values is learning through community service.
Through that work, the college incorporates service-learning and community service projects within majors so that students all have the opportunity to give back. One such opportunity will take place Wednesday morning at Tamarack Elementary School.
Thirty-four students who are participating in KWC’s Rising Scholars program will be washing windows at the school to help educators prepare for the 2021-22 school year. This program, specifically referred to as the summer bridge program, allows first-year students to move into their dorms early to become acclimated with college life before classes begin on Aug. 21.
Part of that process includes getting to know the community, and service-learning provides a great chance for that, according to Scott Kramer, KWC’s vice president of executive initiatives and retention.
Kramer said this volunteer opportunity will allow freshmen to “understand how important it is to give back to the community” while also helping students become community partners.
“We often organize volunteer opportunities for students, especially new students, because we want them to get to know the community,” Kramer said.
These 34 students checked into their dorms on Sunday, so they are hitting the ground running, he said.
“We want them to meet people and make connections,” he said.
The students will be at Tamarack from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday. Some of the students are local, but many come from all over the country, including Hawaii and Texas, so this will be a chance for those students to learn the community and develop partnerships, he said.
“For many years, we have served (Daviess County Public Schools) and look forward to continuing this relationship in the future,” he said. “At Kentucky Wesleyan College, community and service-learning is a major part of what we introduce our students to. Giving back to the community is part of the Wesleyan Way.”
Tamarack Principal Carrie Munsey said school staff members are looking forward to the upcoming visit.
“We feel very humbled and honored to be the recipients of this generous donation of time and service from our friends and neighbors at KWC,” Munsey said.
She said Tamarack students are also encouraged to participate in community service activities throughout the year, “and it is wonderful to see students at the post-secondary level continue to demonstrate that spirit of generosity.”
This is the first year KWC has offered a summer bridge program, and it is grant-funded through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, which is federal funding from the Coronavirus Air Relief and Economic Security Act that was given out earlier this year. KWC received $44,950 in funding.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
