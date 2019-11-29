Kentucky Wesleyan College will be continuing its Giving Tuesday tradition, which is a two-day event that begins Dec. 2 with a Day of Service.
This is the fifth consecutive year KWC has participated in Giving Tuesday, which is a worldwide trend in which individuals are encouraged to participate in charitable giving to kick off the holiday season. In the years that KWC has participated with the Day of Service, students, faculty, staff and alumni have donated more than 1,170 hours, according to a KWC press release.
Eddie Kenny, KWC vice president of advancement, said in the release that giving back drives the KWC family.
"These two days highlight our commitment to service and support," he added. "We witness selflessness of service and the commitment of time and financial investment from our students, faculty, staff and alumni. The impact of both days is felt both now and long into the future. Our gratefulness for the support and generosity of participants cannot be overstated."
The Day of Service is made possible by the KWC Center for Engaged Teaching and Learning. This year, their goal is to provide at least 425 hours of community service in the Owensboro and Daviess County area.
Shiloh Young, program assistant in the CETL, said KWC is trying to push service learning for both the classroom and students individually. Learning through acts of service provides students with a "better grip on the community" and where they can go to get involved, if they so choose. There are also some classes that require students to donate their time to service projects, with some even requiring them to write reports afterward.
"It's part of our Wesleyan Way that we try to promote here," she said. "It's something that we are trying to overall integrate into the school and curriculum. If we want to have a better world, we have to give back and do our part."
The Day of Service will kick off at 8 a.m. and will run through 8 p.m. for those involved. The CELT office has a list of organizations in the community who are interested in receiving help from those taking part. Young said she worked with Volunteer Owensboro to also coordinate ways in which students can help.
The day will culminate in a celebration and a compilation of hours. Those students and groups with the most hours earned will also be given something special.
To make an online gift to KWC on Giving Tuesday, visit kwc.edu/give on Dec. 3, or the Office of Advancement (Room 105 or 109 in the Barnard-Jones Administration Building on Wesleyan's campus) will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Giving Tuesday. Contributions may also be made by phone by calling 270-852-3142.
For more information on Giving Tuesday and how to give to KWC, call the Office of Advancement at 270-852-3142 or e-mail advancement@kwc.edu.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
