KWC to introduce students, community to 35th president Jan. 8

Kentucky Wesleyan College will be hosting a formal, yet relaxed, meet-and-greet and introductory ceremony for its new president, Thomas Mitzel, on Jan. 8 at the Winchester Campus Community Center in Rogers Hall, 3000 Frederica St..
The event will kick off at 11 a.m.
Mitzel, the former president of Dickinson State University in Dickinson, North Dakota, will be KWC's 35th president.
Eddie Kenny, KWC vice president of advancement, said the press conference on Jan. 8 will be an opportunity to Mitzel to meet students, faculty and staff, as well as the community.
"He officially start Jan. 6," Kenny said. "This will be an opportunity for him to be introduced and for him to share his thoughts as he gets started in the new role. We are excited to have him join us."
Mitzel is replacing Bart Darrell, who resigned June 1. Since then, Western Kentucky University-Owensboro Chancellor Gene Tice has served as interim president.
Mitzel's career in education started in 1996 when he started teaching chemistry at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, a nationally ranked liberal arts college. During part of his tenure there, he also served as associate provost.
Later, Mitzel, who earned his doctorate in organic chemistry from Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, became dean of the School of Natural Sciences and interim director of the Wild Basin Creative Research Center at St. Edward's University in Austin, Texas. St. Edward's is a faith-based institution.
He left St. Edward's and returned to Trinity College, where he served as provost.
When he took over as DSU president in December 2015, the university had suffered from years of steadily declining student enrollments. During his nearly four-year tenure, Mitzel and his team managed to reverse that trend and boost contributions to the university's foundation.
He previously said that he and his wife Rhonda "look forward to being part of the Owensboro family."
From the beginning, Mitzel was impressed with KWC's academic programs and The Wesleyan Way, a campus promise built on the four core principles of support, honor, integrity and love.
Mitzel sensed a strong bond and a positive atmosphere when he visited the campus. He said he favors the connectivity of smaller colleges, where students and professors build relationships.
"I believe a campus needs to act like an eclectic family," he said. "Families always pull together."
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
