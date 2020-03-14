Federal authorities have charged a Kentucky constable with shooting an FBI special agent who was trying to arrest him for alleged corruption.
The criminal complaint filed Thursday charges Gary E. Baldock with aggravated assault on a federal law enforcement official and firing a gun in relation to a crime of violence.
Baldock is a constable in Pulaski County.
He and a second constable in the county, Michael “Wally” Wallace, were indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of violating the civil rights of people through improper searches and seizures of property.
Defense attorneys in Somerset said their clients, many of them charged with selling drugs, told them Wallace had taken money from them during searches and not turned all of it in as evidence.
FBI agents attempted to arrest the two at their homes March 6. Police got to Baldock’s home near the Somerset airport about 6 a.m.
Officers turned on the emergency lights on their vehicles and used loudspeakers to announce they were there and call out to Baldock several times, according to an affidavit by David J. Lowery, an FBI special agent.
When Baldock didn’t respond, police knocked in the front and back doors.
Agents outside the back door could see Baldock standing inside with his hand on a pistol in a holster, Lowery said.
An agent repeatedly told Baldock to drop the gun while identifying himself as “FBI,” Lowery said.
However, Baldock “brandished” the pistol and started shooting at agents, hitting one of them, Lowery said.
The FBI agents were wearing clothing that identified them as police, according to the statement.
Police fired back at Baldock, wounding him. He survived.
The agent Baldock shot, who was not identified, was released from the hospital the same day. The FBI said later that day that Baldock was in stable condition, but the agency has not provided information on where he was shot.
He has apparently been released from the hospital. His initial court appearance is scheduled Friday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Lexington.
Wallace had his initial court appearance the day he was arrested and pleaded not guilty.
The two face up to 10 years in prison on the civil-rights charge if convicted.
The assault charge against Baldock is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
