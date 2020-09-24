A pregnant Kentucky woman who was shot in the head earlier this month has made remarkable progress, but she has “a long road” ahead, her grandmother said.
Skyler Reese, 20, of Beattyville was shot on the afternoon of Sept. 4 at a home on May Subdivision Road in Lee County, WKYT reported.
Her boyfriend, Logan Biggs, 20, was arrested in Madison County the following day and charged with first-degree assault, domestic violence, according to court records.
Now, Reese is recovering at Cardinal Hill, her grandmother, Suza Moody, said in an interview Tuesday.
“It is very amazing that she’s doing as well as she is,” Moody said. “She’s so much better.”
Moody said the bullet lodged in the speech center of Reese’s brain, and because of its location, doctors were unable to remove it. Moody said Reese is able to walk and move her right arm and hand, which originally she was not able to do. She’s also able to speak.
But Moody said the extent of the brain damage is not yet known.
“My hope is that she’s going to be able to take care of her little baby,” Moody said.
Moody is working to help gather items for Reese’s baby girl, who was unhurt in the shooting and is due Nov. 20.
“We’re trying to get her nursery all fixed up,” she said.
Moody set up a baby registry for Reese on Amazon, and she said she’s been heartened by the outpouring of gifts she’s received so far.
“With all the bad that’s going on in this world right now,” she said, “People have given her nice, nice gifts from all over the United States. It’s been such a blessing.”
Other funds, including a GoFundMe account and a fundraiser on Facebook, have been set up to help pay for things like medical and living expenses, which Moody said is a big need too.
“Her mother is going to have to stay home and take care of her,” she said. “The money they have is not a drop in the bucket of what they need.”
Moody said Reese always had a smile on her face.
“Just a sweet, sweet young lady,” she said.
As for Biggs, she said the two “had had sort of a rocky relationship.” She said that if the shooting were accidental, she would understand, but “I don’t think that’s the case.”
“I hope he goes under the jail somewhere,” she said.
