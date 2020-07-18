The Kentucky Supreme Court has halted all lower court rulings pertaining to Gov. Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 orders.
In the eleventh hour, the Supreme Court stepped in to halt the much anticipated order from Republican Boone County Circuit Judge Rick Brueggemann.
The lower court’s ruling came at the behest of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to block Beshear’s past and future COVID-related orders.
Cameron’s motion filed in Boone County on Thursday allege that Beshear’s actions are arbitrary, exceed his authority under the law, violate the state constitution and fail to specifically to layout the “precise emergency” imperiling the commonwealth.
Cameron’s motion makes such claims as, “Despite not having clearly defined the emergency, the Governor then issued a series of restrictive executive orders, effectively shuttering the commonwealth’s economy and dictating the manner in which Kentucky’s citizens lead their lives.”
The motion even went so far as to describe Beshear’s ban on gatherings as an, “unchecked, totalitarian use of emergency authority that violates the state constitution and is antithetical to democratic ideals, and is contrary to the customs and maxims of a free people.”
Beshear’s argument has remained that he is exercising powers provided to him by the Kentucky General Assembly and that now is the time for clear guidance to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Chief Justice John Minton backed Beshear’s claims in his Friday order.
“Given the need for a clear and consistent statewide public health policy and recognizing that the Kentucky legislature has expressly given the governor broad executive powers in a public health emergency,” Minton wrote. “The court orders a stay of all orders of injunctive relief until such time as the various orders are properly before the court with a full record of any evidence and pleadings considered by the lower courts.”
While there is no set date for the Supreme Court to hear both sides arguments, Beshear believes that the “bizarre” nature of the Boone County proceedings which started out as a matter of childcare facilities and race track capacity, will only strengthen his case, he said.
“What it became through the intervention of the AG is lets throw all of the rules out,” he said. “They ended up subpoenaing our labor cabinet secretary (Larry Roberts) to testify on unemployment and the processing which doesn’t have anything to do with the emergency orders themselves. They then went into a number of topics; I think they ended up asking Dr. (Steven) Stack about abortion and a number of other things that seem to have gone on. We had five surprise expert witnesses. The judge can run his courtroom I guess as he chooses and I won’t personally criticize it. It is really bizarre. It is really unusual but that creates a record for when it does go up on appeal. We can point all of those different things out. As a lawyer, you want to win. If you want to lose, the more strange things you have on your record when you take it up. A lot of things happened that don’t normally happen in a proceeding, but we will argue that later.”
Cameron did not respond to interview requests, but took to Twitter to comment on the Supreme Court’s decision to “hear the challenges we and Kentucky businesses raised,” he wrote shortly after the Supreme Court’s decision.
“As important issues are being considered in these cases, we respect the Supreme Court’s decision to maintain these orders until the court can undertake its proceedings,” Cameron wrote. “Our goal in joining these cases is that the law is followed and the rights of Kentuckians are protected. We look forward to having the Supreme Court take up these important issues in the coming days.”
The Supreme Court’s intervention was not a cause for excitement, but relief, Beshear said.
“I am relieved,” he said. “I am relieved because I have sat up the last two nights, not sleeping, worried about how many people would die if we didn’t have any types of rules in place. I have stayed up the last two nights not sleeping wondering how many of our first responders would show up if we didn’t have the authority to help them when they are down or get hurt. I’ve stayed up the last two nights wondering what our school districts could do and could they make a real decision or would they be so financially strapped that they’d be forced to make one. There is no question that without any rules, because every state has them, that two weeks from now, we would have seen a major proliferation of cases and we know that more cases means more death.”
The Supreme Court’s decision to halt the rulings of the lower court’s judgment came in the wake of Kentucky’s third highest day of reported COVID-19 cases, 531. As he has done throughout the pandemic, Beshear took time to stress that this is not a political issue.
“Beating COVID is not about a governor or an attorney general,” he said. “It is about coming together. We won’t look back at the drama. We look back on the loss of life, our economy and how much did our kids suffer. My three priorities remain protect the lives an health of our people, restarting schools and keeping our economy open.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
