The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews are removing illegally placed items along the state-maintained right of way areas.
In a news release, the cabinet reminds political candidates, residents, business operators, and property owners along US and KY routes that no signage is allowed on the right of way other than official highway signs and items approved through a permit process.
“In particular, as we approach the fall elections, campaign signs must be placed beyond the right of way limits,” the release said. “Right of way fence is included with this restriction. On roads with a right of way fence, no signs may be attached.”
With fall mowing cycles underway, crews will not mow around illegally placed items but remove them.
“Items placed on the right of way areas create significant delays for our mowing crews and are potential hazards for mowing operators and passing motorists,” said the release.
In addition to election signs, yard sales and real estate advertising can also cause problems. Illegally placed materials along roads can create additional hazards by blocking sight distance or distracting drivers, particularly at intersections.
“All yard sale activities, including parking, should be off the right of way limits,” said the release. “It is also illegal to attach items such as fliers, posters, balloons or streamers to stop signs, highway markers or any other road sign or utility pole.”
Illegally placed items will be taken to each county’s KYTC maintenance facility and temporarily held. Unclaimed materials will be trashed or recycled.
The KYTC District 2 area serves Caldwell, Christian, Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Union, and Webster counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.