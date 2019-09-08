The classic, "and if you believe that, I have a bridge to sell you," remains a time-honored turn of phrase to indicate an individual's gullibility. The phrase came about as a pop-culture nod to famed American con man George C. Parker, who, among many infamous property scams, gained notoriety for successfully selling the Brooklyn Bridge to unwitting entrepreneurs throughout the beginning of the 20th century.
While those that Parker duped were ultimately disappointed to find out that their aspirations of bridge ownership were a pipe dream, a lucky Kentuckian, courtesy of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), Federal Highway Association (FHWA) and Kentucky Heritage Council, may have the opportunity to achieve what only few dare to dream -- owning their own bridge.
The 60-foot long by 13.5-foot wide Blackford Creek Bridge, on Toler Bridge Road at the Hancock-Daviess County line, closed to traffic in October 2018 and is scheduled for replacement as part of the state's $700 million Bridging Kentucky Program next year. KYTC's goal between now and the beginning of the 2020 construction season in March is to find the historic structure a new home, said Keith Todd, KYTC District 2 spokesman.
"We have a window of opportunity here," he said. "We have set Dec. 1 as the concluding date for applications. We have had some calls from interested parties and after the first, we will know how many interested parties have applied and the KYTC, state historic folks and the federal highway people will weigh in and look at the proposals and we will choose a successful candidate."
The bridge was, according to Hancock County Library Circulation Clerk Amanda Powers, constructed by Champion Bridge Company of Wilmington, Ohio, in 1920, one of the first companies to use and promote steel in the construction of smaller highway bridges and received its name from Joseph Blackford.
Due to its long history in the area, the bridge was determined as eligible for the National Register of Historic Places by the Kentucky State Historic Preservation Officer in 2011. The ideal candidate would restore and use the bridge for public use, Todd said.
"A major thing we look at is if this individual has the financial wherewithal to take care of the bridge and if it will be installed in a place with public access," he said. "Ideally it would be used for a hiking or biking trail where people could interact with the bridge and it could be appreciated. However, I don't think they will rule out anyone that makes an offer that may need it for personal use."
If and when a prime candidate is selected and the exchange goes down, the FHWA and KYTC will pay all expenses associated with match marking, disassembly, transportation to the new site, and off-loading of the bridge in an amount up to the estimated cost of demolition. The new owner will be responsible for all costs associated with site preparation and re-assembly of the bridge with any additional project costs being determined on a case-by-case basis.
"There is a real window of opportunity here," he said. "It isn't often that you can give a bridge away or get a free bridge. The bottom line is that if it comes down to demolishing the bridge we would have to, but through this process, we are at least trying to allow someone to give it a new life."
For more information or to submit a written proposal, contact KYTC District 2 Environmental Coordinator Pamela Broadston at KYTC District 2, 1840 N. Main St., Madisonville, Ky., 42431 or by calling 270-824-7980.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
