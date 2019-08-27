There will be no keynote speaker at the Owensboro Area Central Labor Council's 32nd annual Labor Day Picnic on Monday at English Park.
Donna Haynes, financial secretary of the council, said all of the candidates for state office were invited to speak.
But most are going to Louisville that day, she said.
If any show up, they'll be invited to speak, Haynes said.
She said the barbecue picnic begins at noon.
"The meal is free to union members," Haynes said. "For others, it's a donation."
Last year, she said, the picnic raised $600 for the OASIS women's shelter to buy presents for children who would be there on Christmas.
Haynes said a decision hasn't been made yet on which nonprofit will get the donation this year.
The car show will return this year, starting about 10 a.m., she said.
The 2019 J.R. Gray Labor Person of the Year -- named for a former secretary of the Kentucky Labor Cabinet -- will also be announced.
Kentucky began celebrating Labor Day in 1894.
By 1899, the local picnic was attracting crowds of from 8,000 to 10,000 people.
But through the years, Labor Day celebrations had disappeared locally before being revived by the labor council, which represents 16 area unions, in 1988.
The Central Labor Council represents workers from Daviess, Hancock, McLean and Ohio counties.
A recent report from JobsEQ says that 8.8% of Daviess County workers belong to unions.
That's lower than the 10.5% national average.
This year, the Communications Workers of America Local 3312 is on strike against AT&T.
Haynes said the picnic will offer support to the 200 members of that union.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.