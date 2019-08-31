The event was planned kind of quickly, and nobody considered that the date selected was the Thursday night going into the Labor Day weekend. So there were several who were unable to attend because they were preparing for holiday getaways, but in the end, more than a dozen people showed up for our mini-reunion.
I turned out to be the only representative from the newsroom. Everyone else was from advertising, circulation, composing, and some of the little "pop-up" departments, like imaging and pro-ad, that changed titles and responsibilities over the years as technology and production processes evolved.
But one thing we all had in common was a deep and abiding love and respect for one another, the work we did together, and our roots at the Messenger-Inquirer.
The party didn't start until 7 p.m. because a couple of our friends are still at the M-I and that's what time they get off work. For someone like me, whose current job begins around 5:45 a.m., that was a bit of a challenge, but it was well worth it to stay up past my bedtime to share memories, stories and lots and lots of laughs.
There is no way to describe how good it felt to hear words and terms I hadn't heard in years, spoken casually among people who knew exactly what we were talking about: SciTex, Hastech, OCR, waxers, proofrunners …
… and it was even more wonderful to hear names. Names of people I hadn't seen in years and years, some of whom are gone but remembered forever: Ann, Steve, Belinda, Rita, Phil, Billy, Hugh, Will, Chris …
Linda brought her photo albums, the oldest of which had been rescued from a dumpster during an ill-conceived purge of the company archives years ago. We laughed -- and maybe wiped away a tear or two -- as we looked into the faces of co-workers and colleagues from years ago, and occasionally even our own faces, almost unrecognizable when viewed through the veil of long ago, and yet still unmistakably ourselves and our friends.
Again and again, we marveled at how young we all were. I remembered one of the copy editors back in those long-ago days who wondered how John Hager could sleep at night, knowing his newspaper was being put together by a bunch of kids.
It was years later before I realized the answer: It was because he trusted us.
And that was a trust we honored. We believed in what we were doing, believed in its importance and lasting value. We believed in standards of excellence for ourselves and the public we served. We had a tremendous sense of pride in our work -- and it showed.
We sang the praises of Larry Hager, whose visionary commitment to ensuring that we had the best technology and the best resources allowed us to truly be the best.
I had started working at the M-I in 1975, at the age of 17, and grew up there for 27 years. Jean had started three years before me (and just a month after Keith Lawrence; she's still there too). We were among the "classic" employees who shared stories of the old tickertape machines, wire photos, and the days when you literally built a newspaper page and everything on it. We called them "the golden years," and they were.
We talked about the clouds of cigarette smoke that swirled throughout the building, the worst news day in our lifetimes (Sept. 11, 2001) and the tug-of-war when the "staff" team let go of the rope and let the "management" team fall on their cabooses.
The evening flew by much too quickly, just as those years had, and we hugged one another with promises to get together again soon, to stay in touch, take care, goodbye, I love you.
I walked to my truck on the quiet, abandoned street in the dark of night and drove back home, thinking of days and years and friends gone by.
I carried with me a stack of old staff newsletters that John and Linda loaned me. I wanted to stay up and read them, but knew I had to get up early the next morning to go back to my "now" job. I just needed to get through one more day before I would be off for the three-day holiday weekend:
A Labor Day weekend that will be filled with memories of a time when work was a labor of love.
