It was a three-day weekend, the weather was perfect, and I guess there was something about the name of the holiday — Labor Day — that inspired me into action.
It was finally time to clean out the storage building.
I got rid of tons of stuff when I moved a couple of years ago, downsizing from a fairly big house in which seven people once lived. They had all moved away, but left behind a lot of stuff, and just being honest, I had accumulated a bunch of stuff all on my own with no help from anyone.
But it was time to let it go, and I did. I can honestly say I have not missed one single item that I got rid of … although I am still mildly perturbed about the cheap price tags my daughter stuck on all my precious belongings as we prepared for my big yard sale. If you were there, you can thank her for the bargain prices.
Anyway, when it was time to move, I took only the stuff I really really really wanted to keep. Plus a few things that I just plain wanted to keep. And, um, some things I kinda sorta wanted to keep. And, OK, fine, I admit it: A few things that I didn’t really want to keep, but I wasn’t ready to get rid of them yet either.
Only the “really really really want to keep” stuff made it into the house.
There were a few things that made the trip, but upon closer examination of the item — and the limited space available for storage — it went by the wayside, either as a gift to a family member or friend, donated to charity, sold on eBay — or tossed in the trash, which is probably where it should have gone years ago.
But that still left a lot of stuff, and that’s where the storage building came in. I hauled boxes and tote bins and bags. I filled the shelves, hung stuff off hooks, piled stuff on the floor and then piled stuff on top of that.
By the time I was done, you could still get in the building … but only by removing the big suitcase right inside the doorway, climbing over a file drawer filled with old bank statements and receipts, tiptoeing carefully between the lawn chairs and coolers, leeeeaaannning around the Christmas decorations and squeeeeaking past the rakes and shovels.
Despite my best intentions, the front of the building was piled up with stuff I rarely or never need, while the stuff I use all the time was tucked safely away in the very back, where it was almost impossible to access.
I was smart enough — if your scale measuring “smart” doesn’t go too high — to put my decorative flags near the door, but there was a gigantic plastic storage tub filled with who-knows-what right in front of it, and on top of that were piled two other boxes, which meant that I could reach the winter season flags only with the very tips of my fingers, and the “special occasion” flags not at all.
Armed with determination and the realization that I had three whole days to get this done, I opened the storage building doors on Saturday morning, ready to plow in and make progress.
Faced with a wall of boxes and bins, my spirit of resolution wavered momentarily, but I pulled myself together — and pulled out the first box.
Everything came out, piled on the patio table, scattered across the lawn, balanced on top of the dog house.
When the building was finally empty, I gazed thoughtfully at the empty interior, sipping on a raspberry tea and contemplating how best to proceed so that this problem would be solved forever.
First, I placed a storage shelf in a strategic location, making sure I could still get by on both sides, and then filled the shelves with stuff that made sense: Tools, lawn care items, automotive supplies and paintbrushes. I have a few seasonal door wreaths, and now that I could reach my stepstool and my toolbox, I hammered a couple of nails in the rafters and hung those up where they would be out of the way but still accessible.
Lawn chairs, coolers and suitcases over here, citronella candles, tent, camping equipment and pet supplies over there.
I was delighted to open one lid and find some Christmas decorations that I thought had been lost in the move. Ho ho ho! I made sure that bin was on top of the holiday section so it would be easy to find again in December.
Little by little, box by box, it all came together. As it turned out, the pieces of the jigsaw puzzle actually did fit the frame; it was all a matter of putting each piece in its place instead of just cramming them all together in a big disorganized heap.
There is a lock on my storage building door. In retrospect, maybe it would have been better to have left it unlocked all this time in the hopes that some enterprising crook would have saved me all this time and trouble, but now that the job was done, I actually found myself leaving the door open just so I could admire how great it looks.
And the job was completed in just a day and a half, leaving me the rest of the weekend to loaf around and congratulate myself on the rewards of a great day of labor.
