A fireworks display will return in Daviess County on Labor Day weekend after the annual event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Daviess Fiscal Court will consider a contact with Stuart Snow to provide a supervised public fireworks display for the event during its 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 15 meeting at the Daviess County Courthouse.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said the county is planning for the fireworks display, typically held the Saturday before Labor Day, again this year.
“Right now our plans are like any other year, with the exception of COVID-19 in 2020,” Mattingly said Monday.
At a cost of about $7,500, Mattingly said the fireworks display is provided to the community through sponsors, the largest of which is Independence Bank.
For the last few years, Daviess County has opted to forgo having fireworks on Independence Day in exchange for Labor Day weekend in September each year.
Mattingly said Labor Day, a national holiday that pays homage to American workers and the labor movement, is an important day to celebrate as well.
When the county originally opted to make the switch about four years ago, it was because of a weather postponement. While the city of Owensboro decided to have its fireworks display the following weekend, Mattingly said the county opted to save its for later in the year.
“On the Fourth of July, there are all kinds of fireworks displays, more than most people can stand,” he said. “So we thought, well nobody does anything on Labor day to celebrate it, that is an important holiday, so we just decided to move it into that time period.”
Mattingly said that typically the weather is a little nicer and the crowds still turn out to see the colorful show. The event typically includes food venders and other family-friendly entertainment.
“We have bluegrass music and there is a big blowup screen with a movie afterward,” he said. “It is a big family time.”
The Daviess County Labor Day weekend fireworks display will be at Horse Fork Creek Park, 3005 Fairview Drive, Owensboro, this year, Mattingly said.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
(0) comments
