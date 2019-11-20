The Lanham Brothers Christmas Jamboree is scheduling two performances Dec. 7 at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
Proceeds from these two shows go toward Volunteer Owensboro, an organization that assists nonprofits in the Daviess County and Owensboro area.
Volunteer Owensboro began under the name of Help Someone but has since rebranded itself. Through the organization's website, individuals can find all of the local volunteer opportunities available. Volunteer Owensboro also provides free promotional videos and public service announcements for nonprofits, according to Randy Lanham, the executive director.
Lanham also hosts "Volunteer Owensboro," a TV show on local Time Warner Cable channel 8 that features him walking "in the shoes of a volunteer for a day," he said.
The Christmas Jamboree shows will be at 3 and at 7 p.m. Barry Lanham said he and his brother always look forward to this time of year because "it is a very special show."
"The community just comes together to support this in a huge way," he said, adding that performers "volunteer their time, talent and energy."
This year's shows will feature Joe Christian, Skylar and Sophia Cain, Wayne Morris, Jeff Hardesty and the Footsompin Express Cloggers, who are all local and regional performers.
The show will include gospel, dancing, comedy and audience participation.
"We always have a few surprises in the show as well, which makes it fun," Barry Lanham said. "It's a wonderful fundraiser, plus it's a fun show. The Christmas show just flows so smoothly. It's just a very special show."
Preferred seating tickets are $20 and reserved seating is $15.
Tickets for the show are available at bluegrasshall.org or by calling 270-926-7891.
Sponsors for the show are JoAnn Risner Realty, Kenergy, Atmos, Claud and Karen Porter, Modern Welding and Furniture Warehouse.
The Jamboree is professionally filmed for Kentucky Educational Television and is televised at noon and 8:30 p.m. Thursdays and at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturdays.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
