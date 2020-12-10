Randy and Barry Lanham have been staging their Lanham Brothers Christmas Jamboree each year since 2011.
And they weren’t going to let a pandemic keep them from spreading Christmas cheer this year.
On Saturday, they recorded this year’s 90-minute show in a daylong session at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
It debuts at 7 p.m. Friday on several internet sites, including the Hall of Fame’s Facebook page, its YouTube channel, its website — www.bluegrasshall.org — and on www.volunteerowensboro.com.
Randy Lanham said WNIN-TV in Evansville will show the jamboree closer to Christmas and KET will air it early in 2021.
“We always do shows at nursing homes and assisted living facilities at this time of year,” he said. “It breaks my heart that we can’t do that this year. But many of those facilities are making the online show part of their Christmas parties.”
Lanham said, “Signature HealthCARE will show it in all of its 115 facilities across the state. It’s available on demand so they can show it any time.”
There is no charge to access the show.
“We especially want to reach the folks that are isolated and lonely,” Lanham said. “After the initial release, we’ll release short segments that are easier to watch on your phone. It’s easier to digest that way.”
He said, “It’s not like being live, but it’s not limited to here. It can be watched anywhere, anytime.”
People can send links to the show to friends and family in other states, Lanham said.
The show features Wade Hayes, who had a string of country hits in the late 1990s, Emmie Williams, Lucy Jagoe Chaney, Skyler Lanham, Randy Lanham, Daniel White, Chris Armstrong, Chris Joslin, Barry Lanham and several dancers.
“We filmed segments throughout the day Saturday,” Lanham said. “One act would perform and leave and another act would come in. We changed mics between performances. We kept everybody safe.”
The show, he said, is “mostly Christmas music. Wade sings some of his hits from 1995 to 2000. And there’s an old fiddle tune that my granddad taught me. He’s 96 this year.”
Lanham said, “We tried to make it interactive. The show list along with downloadable material can be accessed at www.volunteerowensboro.com, so anyone can play along, sing along, dance and participate in a skit. It will feel like we’re in the room with them.”
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Hall of Fame, said, “We enjoy hosting the Lanham Brothers Jamboree and especially look forward to the Christmas show each year. Since the community cannot come to us because of the pandemic, we decided to take the show to the community by making it available virtually on multiple social media platforms for everyone to watch.”
Owensboro Health is the presenting sponsor for the show.
Other underwriters include US Bank, Atmos Energy, Modern Welding, Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Tanner + West Advertising and Design Agency, Independence Bank, EM Ford, AARP, Forman, Watson, and Holtrey, LLP, Karen & Claude Porter, Encouraging Kids, Robin Rowe Insurance, Kenergy Corp., United Healthcare and Furniture Warehouse.
The show benefits Volunteer Owensboro and the educational programs at the Hall of Fame.
Joslin said, “Thanks to the creative efforts of Randy and Barry Lanham, along with the support of Owensboro Health and the rest of the underwriters, we are able to demonstrate the power of the arts to enhance quality of life, even in the midst of a global pandemic.”
270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
