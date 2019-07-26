The Lanham Brothers Jamboree is moving to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum from Diamond Lake Resort at 7 p.m. on Aug. 10 to start its 12th season.
And Mandolin Orange, a North Carolina-based Americana/folk duo, will perform at the Hall of Fame on Sept. 28.
Randy Lanham, who owns the Lanham Brothers Jamboree with his brother, Barry, said moving the show to the Hall of Fame is "a natural fit."
He's the Hall of Fame's education director.
"We've been talking about this for a long time," Lanham said. "We film the shows for KET and Woodward Theatre is already set up for video and audio recording. We love Diamond Lake and they've been so good to us. But this will be more convenient for a lot of people."
The Aug. 10 show -- "Fiddlin' Extravaganza" -- will feature a lot of fiddling, he said, including double fiddles and triple fiddles.
Performers include David Morris, Mark Shelton, Emily Shelton, Skylar Lanham, Mackenzie Bell, Chris Joslin and the Footsompin' Express Cloggers.
Lanham said the show will feature bluegrass, country, old-time mountain music, gospel, comedy, clogging and square dancing.
The shows are broadcast on KET at 6:30 p.m. on Mondays and 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
Tickets are $15 and $20.
They're available at bluegrasshall.org or by calling 270-926-7891.
Mandolin Orange
Mandolin Orange -- singer-songwriter Andrew Marlin and multi-instrumentalist Emily Frantz -- has recorded five albums of Marlin's songs in the past decade.
The latest is "Tides of a Teardrop."
In the last three years, Mandolin Orange has toured throughout the United States and Europe, including appearances at Austin City Limits, the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, the Newport Folk Festival and MerleFest.
The show in Woodward Theatre is at 7 p.m. on Sept. 28.
Tickets are $30 and $25.
They are available at bluegrasshall.org.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.