LaRue County Detention Center inmate tases deputy

Tiersa Revels

A LaRue County Detention Center inmate took and used a deputy’s taser while she was incarcerated.

Early Saturday morning, deputies at the detention center attempted to put Tiersa Revels in another cell because she apparently said she couldn’t be in the cell she previously was in.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.