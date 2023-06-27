A LaRue County Detention Center inmate took and used a deputy’s taser while she was incarcerated.
Early Saturday morning, deputies at the detention center attempted to put Tiersa Revels in another cell because she apparently said she couldn’t be in the cell she previously was in.
According to an arrest citation, Revels was first arrested June 22 after officers from the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office conducted a wellness check on Revels. A caller reported she was “talking to herself and quoting bible verses.”
Revels said she wanted to go to the hospital but refused to get in the caller’s van to go there so she was eventually arrested after resisting, according to the arrest citation.
When moving Revels into the new cell at the jail, she refused to go into the cell, and “when deputies attempted to physically assist into the cell, she became physically violent.”
Revels attempted to punch officers and grab a deputy’s pepper spray, the citation said. She then attempted to grab another deputy’s keys.
During the struggle, Revels was able to grab the deputy’s taser and used it on his face, the citation said. The deputy required medical attention.
Revels, as of Monday, still is at the detention center awaiting trial with no bond set. She has been charged with attempting to escape from penitentiary and third-degree assault of a corrections employee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.