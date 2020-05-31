Everybody knows our mind is the major contributing factor for the many things we remember.
But there are some other parts of our physical makeup that play important roles in feeding the prime source.
Take music for instance. That enjoyable part of our lives can push our minds into delivering a vast assortment of memories, some happy, some sad and others, perhaps, somewhere in between.
Do you recall a recording some 60 years ago by Floyd Cramer called “Last Date?”
I do. Boy, do I ever.
Allow me to go back to around that same period of time. I was scheduled to take a vacation from my first newspaper job in Kingsport, Tennessee, and return to my home in Owensboro. My sister, Dena, knew about my plans and passed that information to a pretty young gal named Anita that she worked with at the telephone company.
One thing led to another and the end result was a blind date being arranged between me and my sister’s friend.
On the evening before that date, I made my way out to Southside BarBQ, a popular eatery just south of the city on U.S. 431.
On entering, I spotted a former classmate of mine with a pretty date and I made myself at home by sitting down with them. Now mind you, we sat there together for the better part of an hour and I was never introduced to the young lady.
But I was introduced to a jukebox recording called “Last Date” by Floyd Kramer. It would end up being a big part of my life for a very long time.
“Oh,” the young lady excitedly said. “That’s my favorite recording.”
The following evening I knocked on an apartment door to pick up my date and who showed up inside but the pretty girl I had met the night before.
“Oh no,” she said again. “This can’t be happening.”
But it did happen and the strange coincidence sent two lives in the same direction.
The dating, along with a steady diet of “Last Date” continued by phone and mail from Kingsport until 1960 when I left Tennessee and continued my journalism career with the Messenger-Inquirer.
Anita and I were married in early 1961, and while “Last Date” was not played during our wedding ceremony, we did listen to it about a thousand times on my car stereo on the way to our honeymoon.
Alzheimer’s took my bride’s life in 2012. The thought crossed my mind to have “Last Date” played at her funeral since that truly was our last date. That, however, could not be worked out.
I heard the recording again on my car radio one day last week and it did, indeed, activate my mind, my heart and my soul.
