Latanzio retiring as school resource officer at OHS; Norris stepping in

Owensboro Police Department Officer Rick Latanzio hadn't been a school resource officer for Owensboro Public Schools very long when a student approached him with a personal problem and the unique challenges of the job were made clear to him.
"It wasn't too long after I started that a young lady came to my office and told me she was pregnant and that she hadn't told anyone else," Latanzio said.
That's part of the job of being a school resource officer, Latanzio said. The main goal is student and staff security, but the SRO is also a person students can reach out to for help or advice, he said.
"It's nice they believe in you enough to trust you and come to you with their problems."
Latanzio, who has been the SRO for the city schools for almost six years, is retiring next week, with Halloween his last day at OHS. Officer Scott Norris, who has been with the police department for more than 30 years, was selected as the new SRO.
Norris, who has worked several different positions at OPD including patrol and in the narcotics unit, said he was looking for a position with variety.
"After doing this for 31 years, when you're looking for something (new) to do, this just really fit the bill," Norris said.
Norris has been training with Latanzio for about a week at the school and will go to SRO training and be certified over the summer. Norris said he's already made connections with students at Owensboro High School, such as with the student he once helped while he was working as a patrol officer who gives him a fist bump every time they see each other in the halls.
"They treat you like family as soon as you walk through the door," Norris said.
Over the years, Latanzio has done everything from investigating possible offenses to teaching in the classroom at city schools. That's pretty common for school resource officers, he said.
"It was more than I expected" when he took the job, he said. "You wear many hats."
Officer Andrew Boggess, OPD's public information officer, said the department wanted an officer with sound judgment and the ability to relate to students. Working in a high school presents its own challenges.
"The school environment is (like) its own city in some respects," Boggess said. "It's a unique position."
Latanzio said the job calls on a lot of skills.
"You're not just a cop," Latanzio said. "You're a surrogate parent ... a relationship counselor, a job coach," but watching the students mature, graduate and go out into the world is rewarding.
"It's nice to watch them grow up," Latanzio said. "It's nice they let you be a part of their lives. They grow up fast."
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.