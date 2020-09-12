Law and order every time, that’s me.
I thought of that paraphrased line from “Tombstone” — the most quotable movie ever made — as I waved in my rearview mirror at the police officer who was pulling me over.
I made sure to leave plenty of room for the young officer to park his car behind me, scrambled to put on my face mask and then placed my hands carefully on top of my steering wheel as he approached my window.
Before he could say a word, I cried, “I did not come to a complete stop back there! I am so sorry!”
He blinked, surprised. “Well, you’re already ahead of most people,” he said. “They usually either say they don’t know why they’re being pulled over or say they’re sure they stopped.”
“But I didn’t stop! I know I didn’t!” I admitted. I might be a criminal, but at least I’m an honest criminal. “I knew I was wrong the minute I did it. See, I drove through a big puddle back there and my brakes are wet and that stop sign is at the bottom of a hill and my brakes were grinding and I didn’t want to tear them up so I just rolled right through but I did look first to be sure nothing was coming ….”
This was probably way more than the officer wanted or needed to hear. He asked for my driver’s license and insurance card, which I quickly produced, and then walked back to his car, I guess to run a check and make sure I was not some kind of desperado on the lam.
He returned a few minutes later with my cards … and a piece of paper.
“This isn’t a ticket,” he said. “It’s a courtesy citation.”
“Like a warning to never do it again?” I asked. “I promise, I won’t. See, my brakes were wet …”
“Actually, if your brakes are wet, the best thing for them is to actually use them,” he said. “Have a good day.”
“I will,” I promised. “You too. Be careful. Thank you.”
I try really hard to be good. The only law I break on purpose is feeding the squirrels at Legion Park. In fact, as far as I know, that’s the only law I break at all, intentionally or otherwise.
I even try to make sure I am not breaking laws that don’t even exist.
Way back in May, when a few offices and services were just beginning to reopen after having been closed by the coronavirus, I saw a photograph in the Messenger-Inquirer showing a Daviess County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducting a vehicle inspection.
Yikes.
I immediately texted Sheriff Keith Cain. “Am I supposed to have my vehicle inspected? I have never done this! I am so sorry! What is the rule? I promise I will comply as soon as possible!”
He wrote back to reassure me that I had broken no laws. “No, Miss Lora, only when a person purchases an out-of-state vehicle and has it registered in Kentucky. You’re good. No chain gang this time!”
Well, that was a relief. However, my guilty conscience prompted me to admit, “Earlier this week, I discovered a tail light is out but I promise I will fix it this weekend.”
And I did.
Law and order every time, or at least most of the time: That’s me.
Thankful for law enforcement officers who serve and protect and keep us safe and remind us to do the right thing and demonstrate grace when we mess up a little bit and hopefully look the other way when we take peanuts to the park …. yeah, that’s me too.
