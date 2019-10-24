Law enforcement captures escaped inmate

A Daviess County jail inmate on a work crew fled from the crew Wednesday afternoon on the city's east side, evading law enforcement for more than three hours before being captured.
Jailer Art Maglinger said William Lewis Smith, 29, of Columbus, Ohio, was part of a crew working in the 2900 block of Fairview Drive. At 1:35 p.m., Smith jumped a fence and ran away.
Several schools, including Deer Park Elementary, College View Middle School and Daviess County High School were placed on lockout status after the escape was reported. Maglinger said law enforcement began a search and found Smith's jail shirt nearby, and his jail pants further north.
Maglinger said later Smith told investigators he had stolen a black hoodie to wear from a state highway department garage where the crew was working. Smith had on a pair of shorts under his jail pants.
Maglinger said a perimeter was set up with jail staff and members of the city police department, county sheriff's department and Kentucky State Police. During the search, a tip was received the Smith was at the Cadillac Motel on West Second Street and officers confirmed Smith had used the phone there.
"He maintained he was on foot the entire time" he was loose, Maglinger said.
OPD Officer Steve Morgan was searching near the riverfront and located Smith in a wooded area on First Street, Maglinger said. Smith was arrested without incident.
"I definitely appreciate not only law enforcement, but also the public" who helped locate Smith through the tip, Maglinger said.
Daviess County Public Schools spokeswoman Lora Wimsatt said Deer Park Elementary students were released from school at 2:20 p.m. and College View Middle School and Daviess County High School were released about an hour later.
Smith was in the detention center on a probation violation and had been incarcerated since June. Smith was a "level one" low-security inmate allowed to participate on work crews. The probation violation stemmed from a 2016 conviction for theft by unlawful taking that carried a five-year prison sentence.
Smith was charged with second-degree escape and tampering with physical evidence.
"We couldn't determine if he had planned it" in advance, Maglinger said of the escape.
Smith is now being held in high security at the jail.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.