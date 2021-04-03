Messenger-Inquirer reporter Keith Lawrence is on his way to the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame at the University of Kentucky.
Lawrence, who began his career at the Messenger-Inquirer in 1972, will officially be inducted into the hall during a virtual ceremony Tuesday, May 4.
“I’ve never called myself a journalist,” Lawrence said Friday. “To me, that’s an obituary word. Like statesman. I’m just a blue-collar reporter. But maybe this means I’m getting closer to being a journalist.”
Lawrence was nominated for the honor by his former Messenger-Inquirer coworker Johnny Maglinger.
Maglinger said it is that blue-collar style that has endeared Lawrence to the Owensboro community throughout his 50-year career.
“His writing is down to earth, blue-collar and he uses that language no matter how he develops a news story,” he said. “He is a master storyteller.”
As part of the application process, Kirk Kirkpatrick and David Yewell wrote letters on Lawrence’s behalf, sharing what Lawrence’s work has meant to the community through the decades.
Mike Weafer, publisher of the Messenger-Inquirer, said everyone at the newspaper is extremely proud of Lawrence.
“Keith has not just covered news events for Owensboro for a long time — a lot of reporters in the industry have covered their markets for a long time — Keith has connected with readers over the years,” Weafer said. “Readers and newsmakers alike respect Keith for his ability to do both columns and news and to do both very well.”
Messenger-Inquirer Executive Editor Matt Francis said that telling the stories of a community, promoting its accomplishments and shining a light on areas where it could and should do better is an incredibly important job that Lawrence has taken on with excellence and professionalism.
“I hope people understand the significance that Keith has essentially spent his entire adult life working to inform and entertain this community, while also promoting everything Owensboro and this region has to offer to an audience far beyond our local borders,” Francis said.
“Keith is a versatile reporter, having handled virtually every beat offered at the M-I over the years,” Francis said. “As a columnist, he has the ability that every columnist strives for — to make you laugh some times, cry other times, and think deeper about the issues at hand.
“And most importantly, many of our most loyal and long-time readers go out of their way to tell me that a Keith Lawrence byline is a symbol of trust that they are getting fair and accurate reporting. Take all of that, and factor in the longevity of his career, and if that’s not worthy of the Hall of Fame, I don’t know what is. He is truly deserving of this honor.”
Lawrence said he was first introduced to the world of journalism in 1963 when he wrote a poem for a sophomore English assignment and his teacher, Christine Travis, asked that it be published in the school newspaper.
“I don’t know what I wrote, it couldn’t have been very good, but she liked it and walked over to the journalism department and asked the teacher to put it in the school newspaper and told me I should take journalism the next fall,” he said.
After graduating from Murray State University and serving in the U.S. Army where he wrote for the Armored Sentinel, Lawrence worked for a few weekly newspapers before making his way to the Messenger-Inquirer in 1972.
Lawrence said that while he wishes his late parents were alive to see this, he is happy that Shirley Porter Williamson, his high school journalism teacher and the person he credits with opening the door for him in September 1963 and showing him the future, is still alive at 91 years old.
Messenger-Inquirer employees previously inducted to the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame include Lawrence Hager Sr. in 1982, John Hager in 2002 and current columnist Dave McBride, who was inducted in 2014 for his work with the Ohio County Times-News.
“I met my wife in that journalism class,” Lawrence said. “That’s the best thing that’s happened to me in journalism. This is a close second.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
